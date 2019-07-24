|
NEWMARKET - Gerard Edmond Mongeon, 96, of Packers Falls Road, died on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Gerard is survived by Edith, his wife of 73 years; four children, Kathleen Ernest and her husband William of Newmarket, Geraldine Widdows and her husband Gary of Falcon, Colorado, Gerard E. Mongeon Jr. and his wife Tammy of Concord, N.H. and Lou Ann Klose and her husband Roger of Canterbury, N.H.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Camil Mongeon, David Mongeon both of Newmarket, and Robert Mongeon of Wiscasset, Maine; four sisters, Henrietta Huot of North Hollywood, Calif., Louise Toomey of Keene, N.H., Theresa Lavoie of Epping, N.H., and Alice Morrisette of Exeter, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: At the request of Mr. Mongeon there will be no services and he was laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, N.H. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 24 to July 27, 2019