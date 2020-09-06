AMESBURY, Mass. - Gertrude M. (Brown) McAuliffe, age 99, longtime Amesbury resident,



passed peacefully, early Tuesday morning at Country Center Nursing Home in Newburyport, with her daughter, Marie T. Vatcher of Rochester, N.H. and her children, Thomas Vatcher (Command Sgt. Major, U.S. Army) and wife Bianca of Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, and Natalie Vatcher of New Orleans.



Born in Lawrence, April 2, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Victor H. and Mary G. (O'Brien) Brown and was a graduate of Lawrence High School, Class of 1939, then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Lowell State Teachers College. For many years Gertrude enjoyed teaching at the Newburyport Elementary School.



She was the beloved wife of Cornelius "Neil" J. McAuliffe, owner of the O'Donnell-McAuliffe Funeral Home in Amesbury and associated with the McAuliffe Memorial Funeral Home in Lawrence. After his passing in 1975, Gertrude continued to run the business with the assistance of the Lawrence entity for the next 22 years, at which time she merged with the Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home of Amesbury. With her dedication, dignity and compassion for others, she brought much comfort to the families she served throughout her years as a funeral professional.



Gertrude was also a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Church of the Holy Family Parish, where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister for quite some years, and had been a Regent of the Bishop Brady Circle No. 141, Daughters of Isabella for 17 years.



The wonderful memories of a life well served and well loved will continue to be treasured by her daughter, Marie T. Vatcher of Rochester, N.H.; her son, C. Neil McAuliffe of the Philippines, and his children, Timothy, Cornelius, Daniel, Sean, Abby, Bryant, and Shannon; her great-grandchildren, Josh, Ravan, Sheila, Joy, Dominic, Justina and Gerard, along with her very special great-granddaughter, Rose Vatcher; extended family, and last but not least her grand-doggie and best friend, Miss Minnie. In addition to her parents and her husband, Gertrude was also predeceased by her son, Gerard McAuliffe in 1996.



SERVICES: Due to the continued restrictions pertaining to Covid-19, Gertrude's Funeral Mass and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury will be private.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in memory of Gertrude to Holy Family Parish, 11 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, MA 01913. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, Mass.







