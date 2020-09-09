ROCHESTER - Gladys Joan McFadden, 71, of Rochester, New Hampshire, passed away while visiting her daughter in Christiansburg, Virginia on Monday, August 24, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Virginia. Joan was born in Greenspond, Newfoundland Canada on November 16, 1948 to Ada Woodland Granter and Job Granter. She attended St. Stephen's School.



Joan worked as a cashier in food service at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She enjoyed reading thousands of books on her Nook; playing bingo and cards with her girlfriends; shopping; going out to lunch with friends; and during any sporting events Joan routed for both teams. She was also a proud member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 7, Rochester New Hampshire.



Joan is survived by her loving husband Wayne of Rochester, New Hampshire; four sons: Jim King of Conception Bay, South Newfoundland Canada, Steve Clotfelter of Opelika, Alabama, Terry Clotfelter of Jacksonville, Alabama, and Brian Clotfelter of Columbus Georgia; her daughter, Audrey Nester of Christiansburg, Virginia; two step daughters: Shelley Plastridge of Brentwood, New Hampshire and Marcia Berry of Hampton, New Hampshire; three brothers Glenn Granter of Rocky Harbor, Newfoundland Canada and John Granter of Greenspond, Newfoundland Canada as well as Bill Granter of Claremont, New Hampshire; and two sisters Ada Kelloway of Pool's Island, Newfoundland Canada: and Jean Shearer of Calgary, Alberta Canada; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Joan was predeceased by her mother Ada Woodland Granter; her father Job Granter of Greenspond, Newfoundland Canada and her great-granddaughter Paisley Steward of Jacksonville, Alabama.



SERVICES: Burial services will be held at the NH Veteran's National Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire on June 3, 2021 at 1 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 7, Rochester, New Hampshire.







