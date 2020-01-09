|
|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Glenn Alterman, 61, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the York Hospital in York, Maine. Glenn was born on June 29, 1958, in Dover, N.H., to Raymond and Rose Alterman.
Glenn graduated from Dover High School and attended Keene State College, Arizona State University and the University of New Hampshire.
Glenn worked his whole career in the non-for-profit field, specializing in employment services and home-based living for clients with various disabilities in Maine and Florida. He founded Community Living Options and JobSmart in Saco, Maine, and a similar nonprofit, JobSmartfl, in Florida, all of which he ran for many years. Glenn loved the beach, his dogs, and talking politics.
Glenn is survived by his partner of 39 years, John Bowker, of York Beach, Maine; a brother, Lon, of Durham, N.C.; a nephew, Russell, of Durham, N.C.; and a cousin, Lindy Hubbell, of Biddeford Pool; and many close friends.
SERVICES: Services will be held in the spring and an announcement will be made at a later date. Care of the Alterman family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020