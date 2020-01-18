|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:30 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Glenn Lawrence Patch
1989 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Glenn Lawrence Patch, 30, of Pearl Street in East Rochester, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after injuries sustained in a car accident. Born November 12, 1989 in Beaufort, S.C. he is the son of Glenn and Annette (Poulin) Patch.
Glenn was a 25-year resident of Wakefield. He worked as a Quality Control Technician in the Electrical Engineering division of Subcom. Glenn had many joys in his life but shooting and going four wheeling in his jeep and shooting his 9MM with his friends who state he was a "great shot". He also loved his dog "Dozer". He was a free spirit, a risk taker like no other and had the best sense of humor.
Members of his family include his mother and father, Glenn E. and Annette Patch of Rochester; his sister, Amanda Patch of Rochester; maternal grandparents, Sharon Tripp and her husband Leroy of Rochester; a maternal grandfather, Alfred Poulin and his wife Kathy of Middleton; his paternal grandparents, Roger Patch and his wife Marie of Farmington; and his girlfriend, Heather.
SERVICES: Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, January 21, from 4-6:30 p.m., with a celebration of life to be held at 6:30 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. Burial will take place at the Forest Grove Cemetery in the spring. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
