DOVER - Gloria Ann Carlsen, 84, of Dover, lost her six month battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home with her husband Laurits Carlsen by her side on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born July 6, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Stanley and Josephine Cirnitsky. She was predeceased by her parents, her son David Minner and her brother Michael (Sonny) Cirnitsky. She is survived by her husband Laurits Carlsen, her daughter Gabrielle Lawson and son-in-law Paul Lawson, and beloved family and friends.
Gloria attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, St. Vincent's Hospital Manhattan Nursing School, Hunter College (College Degree), New York City College (Master's Degree Liberal Arts), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Master's Degree Business Administration), SUNY Purchase College (Teaching Credits). She taught in various New York schools, St. Mary of the Snow, Briarcliff, Garrison and Peekskill. She also taught English as a second language in Sweden. She also enjoyed being involved as an actor in the theatrical group Hand-To-Mouth Players in Garrison, N.Y. performing in numerous plays.
Gloria moved to Bua, Sweden and married her husband Laurits Carlsen in 1977. In 1980 they moved to the United States and settled in New Hampshire. Gloria enrolled in Yoga training courses to become a Yoga Instructor, and enjoyed being a Yoga Instructor at Synergy in Exeter and The Works in Dover.
There is no Memorial Service scheduled at this time.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020