NOTTINGHAM - Gloria (Huston) Brancheau Gibb, born June 29, 1945 to Alfred and Betha (Dakota) Huston., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at her home overlooking the lake and her favorite birch tree, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Portsmouth N.H. and spent the majority of her life living in Nottingham, N.H. Gloria was an avid lover of the outdoors, gardening, cooking, sewing and traveling. She had a special way of touching everyone she met with her generosity and compassion.
Gloria is predeceased by her son, Robert Brancheau {1994). She is survived by the love of her life, best friend and husband Scott Gibb, her daughter Christine Pinierio (Brancheau)and her significant other James Topham and her daughter Julie Piliero (Brancheau) and her husband Christopher Piliero. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Corrine Potter (Pinierio) and husband Casey, Kelsey Pinierio, Nicole Pinierio, Shane Brancheau and Emily McDonald as well as three great-grandchildren, Lily, James and Marlena. Gloria also leaves behind two stepchildren, Peter Gibb and his wife Beth and their two children Timothy and Heather as well as Jennifer Faucher and her husband Norman. Gloria also leaves behind a brother Philip Huston and his wife Carol, a special daughter in law, Amanda Spencer and best friends of over 50 years, Eileen and Gordon Drake.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at 166 S. River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110
