ROCHESTER - Gloria Irene (Lepp) Stiles born March 20, 1925 in Collins, N.Y., passed away quietly on Monday, January 13, 2020 with her daughters by her side at the age of 94.
Gloria is predeceased by her parents Clifford Lepp and Walda (Batt) Johnson, her brother Gordon Lepp and her loving husband of 46 years, Morton Stiles. She leaves behind a brother Eugene Lepp; her daughters and their husbands, Ellen and David Goethel, SueAnn and Charles DeVito; her devoted grandchildren, Eric and Daniel Goethel and Sophia and Anthony DeVito.
Gloria graduated high school in Eden, N.Y. then went on to teach IBM keypunch school. She and Mort brought up their girls in Williamsville, N.Y., while working in the school cafeteria, organizing the Girl Scouts, camping, sewing, knitting and bringing joy to all she met.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 34 Main St., Rochester, New Hampshire where she was a member for 33 years and participated in Project Linus Quilts and Sip'n share ministries. Church members know her as a welcoming presence at Sunday worship offering a quick smile or hug. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, Rochester, N.H., Project Linus (projectlinus.org) or a .
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020