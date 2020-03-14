|
MILTON - Gloria J. Driscoll, age 74, of Hare Road, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. We lost one of the greatest women ever. She was the heart of our family. The glue that kept us all together. The strongest women we've ever known. Our mom, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. We will miss her more than words could ever describe.
Gloria was born on July 29, 1945, the daughter of the late Rensford and Gertrude Nichols. She grew up in Limerick, Maine and Farmington, N.H.
She was a very hard worker, working at several shoe factories and businesses in the area.
Gloria loved spending time with family, gardening, shopping, and going to yard sales.
She leaves behind her husband, Donald Driscoll; her brother James Nichols; her children, Donna and husband Rick Brannan, Michael Murphy, Lynn and husband Les Gray; her grandchildren, Destiny, Hayley, Jasmine, Brytania, Felicia, and Mike Jr.; her great grandchildren, Katanna, Chaz, Jadelyn, Cyenna, Farrah, Audrey, and Emery; her beloved dog Starr; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Strafford Nutrition & Meals on Wheels or Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley.
