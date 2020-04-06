|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Gloria L. Holland, 99, previously of Adrien Circle, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Studley Home in Rochester after a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 16, 1920 in Portsmouth, N.H., the daughter of the late John and Captola (Pike) Babb. She had resided in Boynton Beach, Fla. for 24 years moving back to Rochester, N.H.in 2007. While in Florida she attended St. Mary Church and volunteered at the Library and its quilting club. She was a past member of the Rochester Country Club and enjoyed golfing, tennis, making stained glass, playing the organ and dancing. While in New Hampshire, she attended Church of the Redeemer and Trinity Anglican Church.
The widow of Charles W. Holland, Sr., she is survived by sons, Charles "Chuck" W. Holland, Jr., Jay B. Holland, wife Annette; daughter, Cynthia Gile, husband Wayne; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by three sisters, one grandson and two great grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be celebrated at a later date (due to Covid-19).
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020