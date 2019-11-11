|
SOMERSWORTH - Gloria Yvonne (Laroche) Lebrun, 79, of Woodchuck Lane died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
She was born on April 27, 1940 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Normand) Laroche.
Gloria attended Dover High School, class of 1958, started work at Strafford National Bank in 1963 and retired in 1997. She was a member of St. Martin's Church in Somersworth, N.H. She enjoyed craft fairs, staining furniture and remodeling her home. "Shop til' you drop" was her motto. She enjoyed family sports, attended the Tennis Volvo International Tournament in North Conway, and played the sport for many years. Gloria belonged to the South Berwick Senior Center since 2001, enjoyed many trips to Europe and the States, line dancing, and playing cards with friends.
Gloria is survived by her spouse, Conrad Lebrun of 35 years; daughter, Diana Arnold and husband Sam from New Durham, N.H. and daughter, Dawn Labrie from Somersworth, N.H.; stepchildren, Steve Lebrun and wife Susan, from Delray Beach, Fla. and Donna Sheldon from Dover, N.H.; 11 beautiful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and was known as "Nanny"; two sisters, Lorraine Martuscello and Roberta Finnelle, a brother, Robert Laroche of Florida and several nieces and nephews; many dear, wonderful friends that she was thankful for.
Gloria enjoyed life to the fullest, and holidays with family were a priority.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Old Rochester Rd., Dover, N.H.
