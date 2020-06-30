Gloria M. Hanchett
1933 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Gloria M. Hanchett, age 87, of Colonial Drive in Farmington, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born June 24, 1933 in Farmington, daughter of Chester E. and Theresa (Carpenter) Moulton, she resided most of her life in Farmington, a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1951. She also had lived in Milton and Rochester a short time and had wintered in Florida with her late husband George F. Hanchett, Sr., for 15 years.

In earlier years, she worked as a fancy stitcher at local shoe factories. Prior to retirement, she worked as Office Manager at The Clipper Home of Wolfeboro and then at The Clipper Home of Rochester.

Gloria was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, also, a member of the First Congregational Church, in Farmington.

She enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting dolls and teddy bears, selling them at local craft fairs.

Survived by her three sons, Gary D. Hanchett, George F. Hanchett, Jr. and Larry A. Hanchett; nine grandchildren: Chris, Nick, Patrick, Bethany, Neil, Amanda, Rebecca, Matthew and Ryan; several great-grandchildren; three brothers: Robert Moulton, Richard Moulton and Rodney Moulton; also many nieces, nephews and several cousins. Predeceased by her husband, son Dale W. Hanchett, daughter Pamela Riley, also siblings: Dot, Chester, Harry, Barbara, Shirley and Harold.

SERVICES: Family and Friends are welcome to a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 29, 2020
Larry,George and Gary,

Someday smiles will replace tears when you think about your Mom. So many great stories the "Moulton" siblings shared, especially later in life. Lots of great memories.
Dottie Ann Mclain McLain
Family
June 28, 2020
Gary, Larry and George, I am so glad that I was able to spend time with your Mom. She was a great lady. On her birthday we shared a lot of great memories. I absolutely loved her! She will be missed!
Kathy Wiggins
Friend
June 27, 2020
You were the best Aunt anyone could ask for. Bill and I will surely miss you. May you rest in peace. Sympathies to my cousins during this sorrowful time
Deborah Gagnon
Family
