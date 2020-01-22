Home

Gloria M. Woodard Obituary
FARMINGTON - Gloria M. Woodard, age 87, of Summer Street in Farmington, passed away peacefully, at her son's home in New Durham on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born November 17, 1932 in East Rochester, N.H., daughter of Alcide J. Ferland and Marion L. Hartford, she resided in Farmington for most of her life, on Mt. Vernon Street and Summer Street.

Gloria worked for many years as a Pharmacy Technician with the former Osgood's Pharmacy in Farmington, and retired from Rite Aid.

She was a communicant at St. Peter's Church and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Gloria loved all sports; she had played softball for many years. An avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn Huskies ladies basketball team. She loved playing wiffle ball with her grandchildren.

Survived by her two sons, Glen and wife Donna Woodard of New Durham, Henry and wife Linda Morrill of Virginia; six grandchildren, Heather and Christy Morrill, Nicholas, Garrett and Jacob Woodard and Dale Woodard; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister Pat and husband Ted Legro; son in-law Scott Woodard; also many sister in-laws, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Michael Woodard, granddaughter Chelsey Woodard and five brothers, Perley Lemieux, Ronald Lemieux, Babe Lemieux, Billy Lemieux and Melvin Lemieux.

SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Cornerstone VNA/Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
