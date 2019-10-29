|
ROCHESTER - Gloria R. (Langelier) Roy, 93, of Webster, Mass., formerly of Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was the first-born child, December 27, 1925, of the late Bertha (Gagnon) and Arthur Langelier.
She was predeceased by her husband, J. Paul Roy, her son Paul C. Roy, her brother Roland Langelier and her sister and best-friend Jeannette (Langelier) Gagne.
Gloria was employed for many years with Path Lab, Inc. as a Medical Transcriptionist. After her retirement she volunteered at Gerry's Food Pantry. She loved watching her grandchildren playing sports and spending time with them was always special. They will miss their Memere very much.
She leaves behind two daughters, Denise (Roy) Cournoyer and her husband Wilfrid of Webster, Mass., Theresa (Roy) Schaible and her husband Norman of Wellington, Colo., and her daughter-in-law Pamela (Desjardin) Roy of Dover, N.H. She will also be missed by her six grandchildren: Carey (Roy) Barry and her husband James, Aaron Roy and his wife Lauren, Patricia Cournoyer, Elizabeth Cournoyer, Jennifer Campbell and Benjamin Campbell, along with 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She leaves her sister, Lorraine (Langelier) Couture and two brothers; Richard Langelier and his wife Jeannette, and Robert Langelier and his wife Elizabeth. Gloria also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Our Lady of The Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gerry's Food Pantry, c/o The Share Fund, 150 Wakefield St., Suite 14, Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
