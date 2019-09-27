|
DOVER - Gloria T. Routhier, 85 of Dover, N.H., formerly of Somersworth, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital surrounded by the ones that she loved. Gloria was born May 31, 1934 in Providence, R.I. and the daughter of Albert J. and Yvonne B. (Smith) Bernard.
Gloria married her one true love, Robert "Bob" Routhier on June 9, 1951 and they shared 42 years together until he went on the be with his heavenly Father. Not only was she a wonderful wife but a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a Memere to not only her grandchildren but all their friends as well. All who knew her were inspired by her kindness and caring. She never had an unkind word for anyone and all her many friends can vouch for that.
Gloria was an avid Red Sox fan, never missed a game on TV but looked forward to the times that her Granddaughter brought her to Fenway. She also loved to bowl, play cards, Bingo and going out with her Red Hat friends. If there was trip to go anywhere, Gloria was first in line. Every year her and Bob would attend his Military Reunions that were held all over the country and she even attended with her two sisters after he had passed. The three sisters were affectionately known as the Golden Girls and their main goal was to enjoy each other's company and have fun. Oh, the stories they love to share. There was no need for Google with her around as she was quite the historian and shared her knowledge with all.
She was a long time employee of Dover Shoe Co., but her very favorite job was working at Taylor Egg Farm in Dover, N.H.
She will be truly missed by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; grandson, Adam Routhier; and her brother Robert Bernard. She is survived by her daughter, Lea (Routhier) Aquilina and her husband, Michael of Kingston, N.H.; her son Raymond E. Routhier and his wife Debbie of Pearland, Texas; her daughter, Claudette M. Routhier of Dover, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Amie, Robert, Joseph, Jodie, Patrick, Ann Marie and Adam; eight great-grandchildren, Alaina, Jadyn, Jared, Rory, A.J., Troy, Zachary and Jonathan; and one great-great granddaughter Hazel Grace; her two siblings and best friends Jeannette Van Epps of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Carolyn Jones of Coventry, R.I.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and a mass will follow at St. Ignatius of Loyola (St. Martins) in Somersworth.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019