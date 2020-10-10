1/
Gordon Oliver
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Gordon Oliver, 63, of Royal Crest died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.

Born Sept. 3, 1957 in Manchester, N.H., he is the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Batalis) Oliver.

Gordon has lived in New Hampshire all his life. He earned his masters in economics and finance and later worked at CIT Bank, Direct Capital and General Motors. He enjoyed making the remembrance books for the American Legion in Rochester, which got him nationally recognized. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 7 and the K of C. He loved his wife and all the 39 years of marriage, he also loved his cats; Garfield, Otti and Starshine.

Members of his family include his wife of 39 years, Brenda (Guptill) Oliver of Rochester; his brothers, Stacy and Charles Oliver; his nieces, Tricia Parkinson, Genesis, Ginger, Phoebe, and Grace Pike; his nephews, Matthew Pike and Joshua Pike.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in the St Mary Church on Lowell St. in Rochester.

Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved