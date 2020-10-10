ROCHESTER, N.H. - Gordon Oliver, 63, of Royal Crest died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.



Born Sept. 3, 1957 in Manchester, N.H., he is the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Batalis) Oliver.



Gordon has lived in New Hampshire all his life. He earned his masters in economics and finance and later worked at CIT Bank, Direct Capital and General Motors. He enjoyed making the remembrance books for the American Legion in Rochester, which got him nationally recognized. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 7 and the K of C. He loved his wife and all the 39 years of marriage, he also loved his cats; Garfield, Otti and Starshine.



Members of his family include his wife of 39 years, Brenda (Guptill) Oliver of Rochester; his brothers, Stacy and Charles Oliver; his nieces, Tricia Parkinson, Genesis, Ginger, Phoebe, and Grace Pike; his nephews, Matthew Pike and Joshua Pike.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in the St Mary Church on Lowell St. in Rochester.



Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store