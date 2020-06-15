SOMERSWORTH - Gordon Sturgeon Hilliard - "Coach Gordie," Sept. 29, 1940 to June 12, 2020, age 79, passed peacefully away in his home at 1 Indigo Hill Road in Somersworth, N.H. on Friday, June 12, with his loving wife of 54 years, Joanne, and family at his side.
A longtime and beloved resident of the Hilltopper City, Gordon "Coach Gordie" Hilliard spent a lifetime coaching and instructing generations of Somersworth youth in the discipline, value, and joy of competitive athletics. He served most notably as Somersworth Middle School's Athletic Director and Head Coach of the school's varsity girls' basketball team, the latter for 37 years, winning numerous tournament and league championships and filling the school's trophy case before retiring in 2014. A tireless fundraiser, Coach Gordie raised money through charity and special events to make sure that all of the kids on his teams had proper gear, uniforms, and warm up clothing.
Gordie also was Head Coach of the St. Martins and Somersworth Catholic middle school boys basketball teams in the 1970s, coached boys youth football and girls recreational league softball in Somersworth, and organized various summer basketball camps in the city from the 1980s through the early 2000s.
Born in Lowell, Mass. on Sept. 29, 1940, son of the late Daniel Hartwell Hilliard and Louise E. (Sturgeon) Hilliard, Gordie moved with his family to South Berwick, Maine during his childhood, attending Berwick Academy and Dover High School, where he was a standout, three-sport athlete in baseball, football, and basketball.
Following high school, he served briefly in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge for medical reasons. After settling in Somersworth, he worked at Kidder Press in Dover, the Somersworth Housing Authority, Somersworth Recreation Department, and the Strafford Place in Durham, before taking on duties at Somersworth's Middle School. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Somersworth Fire Department.
Gordon and Joanne (Gilbert), a lifetime resident of Somersworth, married on Oct. 29, 1965 in South Berwick, Maine. He was a devoted husband and had a playful and loving relationship with his children and grandchildren. His values – family, community, integrity, and fun – were an unconditional bond among them all. All that knew him will miss his infectious laughter, friendly ribbing, and genuine love of sports in his community. His commitment to Somersworth and dedication to his middle school students were unmatched.
Gordie is survived by his wife, Joanne; their children, Kim (Hilliard) and husband, Daniel Canney, of Somersworth, N.H., Daniel Hilliard and wife, Shelly Grow, of Washington, D.C., Dana Hilliard and husband, Sean Peschel, of Somersworth, N.H., and Kerri (Hilliard) Griffin of Berwick, Maine; grandchildren, Shana, Amber, Morgan, and Kelvin; great-grandson, Bronson; his sisters, Jackie (Hilliard) Brooks of South Berwick, Maine and Nancy (Hilliard) and her husband, Thomas Pebbles, of Anderson, S.C.; as well as his many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private burial on June 18. A public celebration of life for Coach Gordie will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor his struggle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer, the family asks that donations be made in Coach Gordie Hilliard's name to either the Alzheimer's Association or the Jimmy Fund, the official team charity of his beloved Boston Red Sox. Donations can also be made to the Gordon Hilliard Memorial Fund, which has been established to support student athletics at the Somersworth Middle School. Contributions to the Fund should be made out to Somersworth Middle School, with a memo of "Coach Gordie" and sent to: SAU 56, 51 West High Street, Somersworth, NH 03878. For additional details contact: (603) 692-4450 Ext. 1603.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.