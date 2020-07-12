NOTTINGHAM, N.H. - Gregory C. Lavoie, 68, died at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on March 20, 1952 in Exeter, N.H., the son of the late Lucien and Theresa C. (Ouellette) Lavoie.
Greg grew up in Nottingham and Epping, N.H. and has resided in Nottingham the last 33 years. He worked in plumbing and heating for Palmer & Sicard Inc. for 24 years before he retired. He had an interest in trains and collected train and railroad memorabilia. He also enjoyed living life on the lake and spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Michael E. Lavoie who died in 2017, and is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen L. (Browne) Lavoie of Nottingham, N.H.; his son Michael J. Lavoie of Epping, N.H.; his grandchildren Jacob M. Lavoie and Jenna L. Lavoie; two brothers, Patrick Lavoie of Barrington, N.H. and Dennis Lavoie of Concord, N.H. and his sister Carmelle Morrison of Rochester, N.H.
Services will be private. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H. is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Dr., Ste. 110 Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com