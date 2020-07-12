1/1
Gregory C. Lavoie
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. - Gregory C. Lavoie, 68, died at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on March 20, 1952 in Exeter, N.H., the son of the late Lucien and Theresa C. (Ouellette) Lavoie.

Greg grew up in Nottingham and Epping, N.H. and has resided in Nottingham the last 33 years. He worked in plumbing and heating for Palmer & Sicard Inc. for 24 years before he retired. He had an interest in trains and collected train and railroad memorabilia. He also enjoyed living life on the lake and spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother Michael E. Lavoie who died in 2017, and is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen L. (Browne) Lavoie of Nottingham, N.H.; his son Michael J. Lavoie of Epping, N.H.; his grandchildren Jacob M. Lavoie and Jenna L. Lavoie; two brothers, Patrick Lavoie of Barrington, N.H. and Dennis Lavoie of Concord, N.H. and his sister Carmelle Morrison of Rochester, N.H.

Services will be private. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H. is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr., Ste. 110 Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved