|
|
DURHAM – On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Dr. Gregory L. Shaker, D.D.S., passed away suddenly, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Greg was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and well respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. He was at his happiest when he was with his family and friends, making his grandchildren laugh, kayaking, bike riding, or watching UNH Hockey. He has resided in Durham for the past 32 years.
Born June 1, 1953 in Queens, N.Y., Greg was the son of Philip and Venus Shaker. His childhood was spent in East Meadow, New York. Greg received his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1975 and graduated from Emory University Dental School in 1979. After completing his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency through the U.S. Air Force at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, he moved to New Hampshire with his family and has been practicing Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in the New Hampshire Seacoast area since 1987.
Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Lisa (Siegel) Shaker of Durham; his daughter, Jennifer Perkel, her husband Brent, and their two children, Evan and Layla, of Westport, Conn.; his son, Eric Shaker and his wife Paola of Saugus, Mass.; his mother-in-law, Aviva Siegel, and father-in-law, Melvin Siegel; and two brothers-in-law, David and Ira Siegel.
Private burial took place in the Durham Cemetery, and a memorial in celebration of Greg's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Greg's memory to .
He was incredibly loved, and we will always carry his memory in our hearts.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020