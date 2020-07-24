BARRINGTON - Gregory Wieder, 68, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Greg is survived by his wife Ann; sons Matthew, Seth, and Brian; two grandchildren; brother Steve; and beloved dog Ela. Predeceased by his parents Luther and Barbara Wieder.
Greg worked 44 years at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
SERVICES: A celebration of Greg's life will occur at later date. Donations in his memory to: Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue, Massachusetts General Hospital or Amedisys Hospice.
