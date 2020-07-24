1/1
Gregory Wieder
BARRINGTON - Gregory Wieder, 68, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Greg is survived by his wife Ann; sons Matthew, Seth, and Brian; two grandchildren; brother Steve; and beloved dog Ela. Predeceased by his parents Luther and Barbara Wieder.

Greg worked 44 years at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

SERVICES: A celebration of Greg's life will occur at later date. Donations in his memory to: Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue, Massachusetts General Hospital or Amedisys Hospice.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Ann and family, my deepest sympathies for your loss of Greg. I hope you find peace and comfort in your memories.

Sincerely,
Deb Norton
Deborah Norton
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I worked for Greg nearly 30 years @ WDH. Could not ask for a better friend. Greg was a very caring and considerate person. My best to his wife Ann and family during this difficult time.
Linda Gove
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Ann, so sorry to hear of Gregs passing. He sounded like a wonderful person. I hope you got to spent quality time with him and family. Hes playing golf without pain.
Abby Aucella
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Ann and family, I am shocked and saddened to learn of Greg's passing. From wild times at UMO to riverdriving on the Penobscot River, Greg was good friend. May he rest in peace.
Jack Ledger
