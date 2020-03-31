Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Resources
More Obituaries for Griffin Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Griffin N. Hilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Griffin N. Hilton Obituary
ROCHESTER - Griffin N. Hilton, 1 year 2 months, of Rochester New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Griffin is survived by his mother Michelle Messer and his father Glenn Hilton Jr., as well as his siblings; sister Willow, brothers Gavin, Liam, and Marshal.

SERVICES: No funeral will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Hilton/Messer family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Griffin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now