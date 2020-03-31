|
ROCHESTER - Griffin N. Hilton, 1 year 2 months, of Rochester New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Griffin is survived by his mother Michelle Messer and his father Glenn Hilton Jr., as well as his siblings; sister Willow, brothers Gavin, Liam, and Marshal.
SERVICES: No funeral will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Hilton/Messer family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020