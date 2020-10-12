LEBANON, Maine - Harold "Jimmy" Battice, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Frisbie Hospital from a rare form of cancer while surrounded by loving family.
Born in Salem, Mass. Aug. 31, 1958, he was the son of Ralph and Barbara Jeremy.
Survived by his wife of 28 years Debra Morrill and his sisters Debra Davidson, Chrissy and husband Terry Conneely of Rochester, N.H., Kathy Morris and husband Kurt of Milo, Iowa. Isabel Lizotte of Salem, Mass. Also many nieces and nephews and their children.
He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Barbara Jeremy, brother Patrick and nephew Moses Lizotte of Rochester, N.H.
