Harold Caler
Harold E. Caler

ROCHESTER - Harold E. Caler, 92, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home with his loving wife Dorothy at his side. He was born September 6, 1927 in Perry Maine the son of the late Harry Caler and Maud (Hayman) Caler.

He joined the United States Army, served overseas and was a decorated veteran. Following his tour of duty he returned to Perry and worked at many different jobs before becoming a weaver at the woolen mill. He followed the mill to Rochester where he resided for 56 years. He held many jobs over the years including the shoe shops and gas company. He was best known as co-owner of Caler Shoe Repair with his wife Dorothy (McCutcheon) Caler. They worked together every day for 19 years until retirement. After retiring, Harold was not quite ready to be idle and worked part time as a driver for several auto dealerships in the area until he was 86 when his health began to decline.

Harold is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy (McCutcheon) Caler, of Rochester; daughter Linda Rhodes and husband Charles of Springvale, Maine; daughter in-law Sandra (Clark) Caler of North Carolina; grandchildren Tiffany (Rhodes) Bernard and husband Shawn, Christina (Caler) Dame and husband Christopher; grandson Greg Caler; many great grand and great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends he made during his life.

He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Maud, former wife Cassie (Wilcox) Caler; brother and sister in-law George and Frances (Spinny) Caler; and son Harold Caler Jr.; sister Olive Caler.

SERVICES: Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m., at R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. Interment will follow in East Rochester.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Fosters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
