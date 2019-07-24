|
BERWICK, Maine - Harry Mathews passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born September 22, 1932, the son of Frank and Merle (Nason) Mathews. In June of 1956 he married his soul mate and the love of his life, Sally. Together they shared 63 years of marriage.
Harry served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He joined at the age of 18 and did his basic training at Lakeland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He went on to Cheyenne, Wyo., where he attended school for communications. In 1954, after four years of service, he was medically discharged when he fell from a pole in Africa and broke his back. For the next 50 years Harry drove truck and was a proud contributor to the building of the Spaulding Turnpike. He made deliveries of materials and drove his dump truck in service of the construction.
In his retired years he enjoyed spending time with his wife, working in his yard and filling the pockets of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with candy bars and jelly beans.
Harry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harry is survived by his wife, Marion "Sally" Mathews (Walbridge); six children, Stanley Welch Jr. and his wife, Chong Suk of Leesville, La., Paula Gagnon and her husband, Wayne of Berwick, Maine, Nelson Mathews of Berwick, Maine, Pam Parent and her husband, Phil of Berwick, Maine, Brenda Green and her husband, John of Elliot, Maine, and Bill Mathews and his wife, Chong Min of Lebanon, Maine; brother, Thomas Mathews and his wife, Pat; five sisters, Eleanor Murphy, Frances Therrien and her husband, Rene, Joan Hashem, Marjorie Gagnon, and Carolyn Lazzaro and her husband, Tony; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Harry is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Merle Mathews; brother, Samuel Mathews; and sister, Lesley Ouimette (Mathews).
SERVICES: A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Berwick United Methodist Church (37 School St., Berwick, ME 03901).
In lieu of flowers, Harry's family asks that you donate to York Hospital Home Care (127 Long Sands Rd., Suite 12, York, ME 03909) to help contribute to the wonderful nurses and workers that helped keep him comfortable in his final days. We will be forever grateful.
