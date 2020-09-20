1/2
Harry W. Freeman
WAYNE, N.J. - Harry William Freeman, 87, of New York, N.Y., died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Arden Courts of Wayne following a year of memory care. Born in Dover, N.H., on April 26, 1933, he was the only child of Harry and Anna (Rioux) Freeman.

Harry attended the University of Maine, and served our country from 1952 to 1954, when he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant from the United States Army. He and his first wife, Sally Ann (Wilcox), moved to New York City in 1967, after living for 10 years in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. In New York, he worked as a public affairs consultant to mostly international clients. He retired in 1989.

He is survived by his son Toby and his wife, Celia, of New Paltz, N.Y.; son Eben and his wife Rekha of New York, N.Y.; and grandchildren Kiran and Maya.

He was predeceased in 2016, by his second wife, Barbara C. Bryan.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
