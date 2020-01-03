Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Titcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey L. Titcomb


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey L. Titcomb Obituary
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Harvey L. Titcomb passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts on May 8, 1923. He was the son of Charles and Charlotte Titcomb. He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a sheet metal worker. He was a World War II Army engineer veteran, served two years in the South Pacific and was a lifetime member of DAV. He resided with his family in Farmington, New Hampshire for 44 years, then moved to The Villages, Florida in 1991.

Harvey is predeceased by his son Robert Titcomb, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969 and his wife of 66 years, Marie Casey Titcomb. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Parent and her husband Ralph; grandson, Jason Parent and his wife Rochelle; granddaughter Erica Parent; grandson Daniel Parent and his wife Tonya; five great-grandchildren, Dara Parent, Rebekah Parent, Maleigha McElveen, Ethan Parent, and Brady Parent; one great-great granddaughter, Kensley Parent.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -