THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Harvey L. Titcomb passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts on May 8, 1923. He was the son of Charles and Charlotte Titcomb. He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a sheet metal worker. He was a World War II Army engineer veteran, served two years in the South Pacific and was a lifetime member of DAV. He resided with his family in Farmington, New Hampshire for 44 years, then moved to The Villages, Florida in 1991.
Harvey is predeceased by his son Robert Titcomb, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969 and his wife of 66 years, Marie Casey Titcomb. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Parent and her husband Ralph; grandson, Jason Parent and his wife Rochelle; granddaughter Erica Parent; grandson Daniel Parent and his wife Tonya; five great-grandchildren, Dara Parent, Rebekah Parent, Maleigha McElveen, Ethan Parent, and Brady Parent; one great-great granddaughter, Kensley Parent.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020