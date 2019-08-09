|
|
DOVER - Hazel Frances Keller DiMambro, 99, a longtime resident of Dover, N.H. died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bedford Nursing Home. Hazel was born March 20, 1920 in Merrimack, N.H.; daughter of George and Lillie (Nantelle) Keller.
Hazel was educated in Merrimack, N.H. and Dover, graduating from DHS in Class of 1939. For many years she was employed at the Toy Factory in Sawyer Mills, Clarostat Mfg. Co, and a longtime member of the Dover Senior Center. Hazel volunteered at Dover Middle School Library for over 20 years.
Hazel was always very active, full of energy and involved with a number of social activities. She enjoyed her group travel, Sunday dinner and holidays with the family, and her two cockatiels, Precious and Hoppy.
She is survived by two sons, Donald V. DiMambro and his wife, Marcia of Barrington, N.H., Ronald V. DiMambro of Litchfield, and his children, Jennifer L. and her husband, Kenneth Boufford of Dover, and their two children, Jacob and Jonathon, Anthony L. of Manchester and his two children, Darla and Heidi.
She is predeceased by husband Vincent; brothers, Burton, Robert and Kenneth Keller, and sister, Marion Varney.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St Martins Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, NH 03878, Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019