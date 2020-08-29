1/
Hazel L. Parker
1927 - 2020
DOVER - Hazel L. Parker, 93, of Dover, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Hyder Family Hospice House after a long battle of Parkinson's disease. She was born March 15, 1927 in Milo, Maine the daughter of Albert and Sadie (Boyd) Mayo.

Later they moved to the seacoast area where she met and married Eugene Parker. Together they raised three children, Donna, Richard and Scott. Hazel worked for many years in the woolen mills of Rollinsford. In 1955 she went to work at Eastern Air Devices, for what she said would be "a short time" retiring from there 37 years later.

Hazel was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Eugene Parker, grandson Mark Adjutant, sisters, Gladys Gregoire, Betty Stackpole and brothers Donald, Laurel and Maynard Mayo.

Hazel is survived by her daughter Donna Adjutant of Dover, Richard Parker and his wife, Victoria of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Scott Parker and his husband, Monty Bounds of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Mayo of Milo, Maine, David Mayo and his wife, Claire of Milo, Maine, Gail Bean of Wells, Maine, Gene Mayo of North Berwick, Maine, Dennis Mayo and his wife, Beverly of New Durham, Bill Mayo of Sanford, Maine, Gloria Stevens and her husband, Ed of Berwick, Maine and sister-in-law Vivian Parker of Farmington. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kate Dakroub and Sam Parker and great-grandchildren, Kyle Watson, Roy Dakroub, Payten Adjutant and Adrian Adjutant.

Hazel enjoyed camping and traveling with her family. Most memorable were her trips to Hawaii and England along with the family road trip to South Dakota/Yellowstone. Hazel created several beautiful pictures using Japanese Bunka for friends and family members, all of whom knew not to disturb her while she was watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A private family service will follow. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Riverside Rest Home Activities Department, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
May you find comfort in memories, strength in family and hope with each passing day. Deepest sympathy
Ellen Brock
