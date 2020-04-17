|
DOVER - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Hazel M. Chandler. On Monday, April 13, 2020, she died peacefully at home surrounded by much love with her family members at her side. Hazel was the daughter of Norman and Geneive Quimby, born in Dover, N.H., on September 21, 1930. She was the second of three children.
Hazel married Charles R. Chandler, and spent over 50 years married to him until his death in 2006. They had two children, David and Susan, along with one grandson, Ryan Stanley.
A lifelong resident of Dover, Hazel graduated from Dover High School, class of 1948. After graduation, she worked in Dover at Grant's Department Store. She also worked at Wentworth Douglas Hospital for her grandmother, in the laundry department, and also at Kidder Press.
She enjoyed travel, needle work, jig saw puzzles, time spent with family, and her dog Charlie. Her infectious, frequent laugh and her beautiful smile will sorely be missed by many.
Hazel is survived by son and daughter in-law, David and Joyce Chandler of Milton, N.H., daughter and son in-law, Susan and Kenneth E. Stanley, of Dover, and much treasured grandson, Ryan Stanley, also of Dover.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents, husband Charlie Chandler, older brother, Edmund Quimby and younger sister, Phyllis Krook.
SERVICES: A private interment service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, N.H., with Deacon Robert Gagnon officiating at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her Hazel's name to . Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020