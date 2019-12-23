|
|
DOVER – Helen E. Gagnon, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living Facility following a period of failing health.
Born Dec. 31, 1937 in Dover she was the daughter of the late Winfield French and Arlene (Corrigan) French-Mudgett.
Helen had worked at Clarostat, followed by the Dover School Lunch Program for 28 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed time spent with her family, dancing, golfing, traveling with her husband in their RV, and later wintering in Florida with friends and family. She was actively involved with her classmates from Dover High School, Class of 1955, and enjoyed her volunteer time as a Pease Greeter.
Members of her family include her children Gary Gagnon and his fiancé Dawn Kelley of Swanzey, N.H.; Cyndi Budahn and husband, Greg of South Berwick, Maine; and Patti Bondar and wife Billie of Milton, N.H.; her grandchildren Benjamin, Daniel, and Kaeleigh, her devoted partner Raymond Bardwell of Dover, N.H.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Roland Gagnon, her brother Winfield French, Jr., stepfather Frederick Mudgett, and step-sister Grace Dayton.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or .
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019