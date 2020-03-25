|
|
DOVER - Helen F. (Pineo) Gingras, 85, of Piscataqua Road, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. She was born April 21, 1934 in Dover, N.H., the daughter of Herbert and Helen Pineo.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband of 64 years Joseph E. Gingras, infant son John E. Gingras, her siblings and one great granddaughter Tayler.
She is survived by her nine children: Joseph Gingras (wife Deborah) Merrit Island, Fla., Rosemarie Chagnon (husband Matthew) Farmington, N.H., Sharon Sylvester (husband Steven) Antioch, Tenn., Laura Rowe (husband Jeffrey) Dover, N.H., Herbert Gingras (wife Brenda) Dover, N.H., Jo-Ette McKenzie Rochester, N.H., Judy Forcier (husband David) Lebanon, Tenn., Gerald Gingras (wife Kathleen) Bethel, Maine, Bonnie St. Hilaire Barrington, N.H.; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: There will be a small graveside service for the family at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, N.H. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned at a later time.
Donations may be made in Helen Gingras name to the Wentworth Homecare/Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Tasker Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020