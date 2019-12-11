Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Helen Pennell
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nute Ridge Bible Chapel (the old original brick chapel)
99 Nutes Road
Milton, NH
Helen J. Pennell


1922 - 2019
Helen J. Pennell Obituary
ROCHESTER - Helen J. Pennell, age 97, of Portland Street in Rochester, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. She went home to be with the Lord and went very peacefully. Born October 31, 1922 in Milton, N.H., a daughter of Frank A. and Angie (Page) Remick, she resided there for many years and also in Rochester for many years.

In earlier years, she worked as a shoe stitcher at local shoe factories.

Helen enjoyed reading, word search, rides in the country, traveling to Tennessee, Florida, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. She especially loved family get-togethers.

Widow of the late Reginald E. Pennell, she is survived by their children Reginald E. Pennell, Jr. and wife Pam, June M. and husband Edwin Burrows, Rose and husband Bob Ebare, Debbie and husband Gene Ebare; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, including her special niece Angie Girard. Predeceased by her children Alston, John and Helen Pennell; four sisters Anlie Stevens, Florence Dodge, Bessie Lewis and Marguerite Remick.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Nute Ridge Bible Chapel (the old original brick chapel) 99 Nutes Rd., Milton, NH 03851 with Pastor Bob Walsh, officiating. Interment will be in the spring at Chocorua Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Nute Ridge Bible Chapel. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
