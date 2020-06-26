ROCHESTER - Helen K. Sutton, of Tara Estates in Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully, Friday May 22, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home, Dover, N.H. of natural causes. Helen was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on July 8, 1932 to Anthony Knoll and Martha (Evans) Knoll.
Helen was married to her high school sweetheart, George Everett Sutton, and made a loving home in Morristown, N.J. They had five children and were married for almost 69 years.
Helen really enjoyed watching the Red Sox, the Patriots, and various other teams on television, with her loving husband "Everett". Mom also enjoyed watching cooking shows. Mom enjoyed gatherings with her loving family and taking special care of her loved ones.
A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, she is survived by her husband, George Everett Sutton (who was always by her side); her sister, Emmaline Kleinbach; her children, Gary and his wife Jane, Ron and his wife Kathy, David and his wife Laurie, Karen Parker and her husband John, and Helen Baker and her husband Jack. Gramma took great pride in her grandchildren, Jeff, Gary Jr., Taylor, Traci, RJ, Brandon, Cody, Shayne, Rebecca, Christopher, and Saige, as well as her many great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother, father, brother James Knoll, and brother-in-law Jon Kleinbach.
SERVICES: She will be buried at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.