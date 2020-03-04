|
DOVER - Helen M. Gauvin, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 19, 1932 in Melrose, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Sarah (Walker) Wynott.
Helen had worked as an administrative assistant at General Electric for 40 years. Following retirement she worked as a volunteer at the Wentworth Douglass Hospital gift shop. She was a member of the local Red Hat Society and enjoyed their various monthly outings. She loved the beach, traveling and the simple things in life. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Helen was happily married for 68 years to her Dover High School Sweetheart Albert J. Gauvin. She leaves behind her children Sharon L. Lambert of N.C., and Kathy A. Perron of Kingston, N.H.; four grandchildren, Jennifer McCann, Scott Lambert, Greg Perron and Kyle Perron; seven great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Avenue, Dover followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m., at St. Mary Church, corner of Chestnut & Third Streets. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020