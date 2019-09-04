Home

Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Casimir Church
268 Lakeview Ave
Lowell, MA
View Map
Helen V. Koza


1919 - 2019
Helen V. Koza Obituary
BEVERLY, Mass. - Helen V. Koza, 99, of Beverly, a former longtime Lowell resident, passed away peacefully at Care One at Essex Park Nursing Home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born on September 8, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Waleria (Grzesik) Koza. She spent her early childhood in Newmarket, N.H., a time that she often fondly recalled.

Prior to her retirement, Helen worked at Morse Shoe in Lowell. She was a kind woman with a gentle wit who loved animals, and was a friend to all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her brother, Edward Koza of Dover, N.H., and sister-in-law Jane Koza of Beverly; her five nieces and nephews, Deacon John Koza and his wife Janet of Beverly, David Koza and his wife Amy of New York City, Gail Mahan and her husband Jack of Dover, N.H., Karen Koza of Dover, N.H., and Karl Koza and his wife Sue of Taunton, Mass.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Stanley and Walter Koza.

SERVICES: Helen's Funeral Mass will take place at St. Casimir Church, 268 Lakeview Ave., Lowell on September 14, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Pelham.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's honor may be made to St. Casimir Church, 268 Lakeview Ave., Lowell, MA, 01826. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
