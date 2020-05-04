Home

Friday, May 8, 2020
Helen V. Pelczar Obituary
NEWMARKET - Helen V. Pelczar, 67, of Oak Street, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a brief illness.

Born May 19, 1952 in Dover, N.H., the daughter of George K. and Mildred (Powell) Beairsto, and was a 1970 graduate of Newmarket High School.

Upon graduating Helen worked at Liberty Mutual in Portsmouth where she was auto rating supervisor. She worked there for nine years before becoming a stay at home mom. For many years Helen was also the bookkeeper at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home.

Helen also volunteered for many years as a clerk for the Voting Check List at Town elections.

Helen was an avid Red Sox fan.

She enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Milton Three Ponds, and always enjoyed babysitting the grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Edward A. Pelczar; two sons, Michael A. Pelczar and his wife Ashley and their children Tobin (who passed in 2015), Nason and Maisy and Mark Pelczar all of Newmarket; a sister, Lorraine Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, services will be private at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home. A Private Prayer Service will be held on Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m., this Prayer Service will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Newmarket Fire Rescue, 4 Young Lane, Newmarket, NH 03857 or Newmarket Police Relief Association, 70 Exeter Road, Newmarket, NH 03857.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 4 to May 7, 2020
