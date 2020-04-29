Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
Henry Royer


1917 - 2020
MANCHESTER - Henry Royer, 103, formerly a long time resident of Dover, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Manchester. Born on March 29, 1917 he was a son of Arthur and Leonie Royer.

Henry was employed for many years as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

He and his loving wife of over seventy years Beatrice A. (Gagne) Royer made their home for 38 years in Dover where they raised their family. He was an active communicant at St. Martins Church in Somersworth. Following retirement they made their home in the Ft. Lauderdale area and Manchester, N.H., near family.

Henry is survived by his daughter Pauline and her husband Robert Olivier and son Ronald Royer and his wife Mary, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased by a daughter Diana Royer and a grandson Ronald Royer.

SERVICES: Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net . Public services will be announced later in the spring. Care for the Royer family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
