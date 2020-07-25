1/1
Herbert Alberto Wallingford Sr.
1945 - 2020
LEBANON, Maine - Herbert Alberto Wallingford, Sr., 75, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Lebanon, Maine. Herbert was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda L. Wallingford. Born in Rochester, N.H., on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Alfred, Sr. and Emily (Fogg) Wallingford.

Herbert is survived by his adoring children, Herbert Alberto Wallingford, Jr. and his wife Dominique, Lisa Ann Peace and her husband Paul, Corey Scott Wallingford and his wife Sherry, and Laura Lee Culp and her husband Roger. He also leaves eight loving grandchildren, Alexander, Allison, Andrew, Anthony, Ashley, Daniel, Donna, and Paul, Jr.; three loving great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aurora, and Olivia. He is survived by five of twelve siblings, Barbara Boudreau, Clifford Wallingford, Judy Molina, Mary Thibedau, and Roger Wallingford; his niece Bonnie Lapanne and many other nieces and nephews.

Herbert lived in Lebanon, Maine for most of his life, and retired from Prime Tanning in Berwick, where he had worked for many years. Herbert enjoyed working on old cars in the yard and spending time with his family. He also loved going on camping trips in Franconia Notch, N.H. and vacationing in Lake George, N.Y.; Dollywood in Pidgeon Forge, Tenn.; and New York City, N.Y. Herbert was always happiest with his loving wife by his side and surrounded by family, in front of a roaring campfire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Meals on Wheels as part of the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Sanford Site, 136 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To sign the on line guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
