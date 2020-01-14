|
|
MILTON - Herbert L. Cox, 85, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Frisbe Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.H. He was born at home July 1, 1934 in Lebanon, Maine to Lillian M. Keefe and Leroy J. Cox.
Herbert graduated from Spaulding High School, served in the United States Navy.
Herbert took the hand of Janice Libbey Cox on June 16, 1956. They walked 63 years together with enduring love and hope, raised their children in Milton, N.H.; Steve, Deb, Mike, Kathy Gerard and Sharon Elwell, welcomed seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and opened their hearts and home to nine foster children and countless animal companions including hungry strays.
Herbert is survived by a sister, Patti Kendall of Indiana, a niece, Judith Rosegay and predeceased by his brother Richard, and sisters June Cox and Doris Gaedtke.
He was a member of the Milton Moose Club and made his living as a Union painter/wallpaper hanger for Patterson & Getchell before establishing himself as a hardworking, self-employed interior/exterior decorating contractor.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, calling hours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service following immediately. A Celebration of Life luncheon at the Milton Community Church is arranged for 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Milton Mills Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Herbert's name may be made to the or the Pope Memorial Humane Society.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020