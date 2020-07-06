DOVER, N.H.- Howard J Ellis (Jerry) passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 peacefully at the age of 84 yrs old in Dover, N.H.
He is predeceased by his wife Robin, grandson Andrew, and brother Wayne.
He is survived by his four sons, Scott and wife Connie of Southold, N.Y. and their sons Matthew, Jacob and Zachary, David and wife Rhonda of Annapolis, Md. and sons Chad, wife Jillian and Matthew, wife Samantha, Mark of Somersworth, N.H. and daughter Kayla, spouse Brian, Timothy and his wife Vivian of Strafford, N.H. and son Shaun; daughters, Terri Turgeon and husband David of Rochester, N.H., son Kyle Dunbar, and Kelley Ellis of Dover, N.H. and daughters Stephanie and Gabriella, and four great grandsons and two great granddaughters. He is also survived by his sister Peggy Corson of Indiana and nieces and nephews.
He spent over 20 in the U.S. Air Force Serving during the Vietnam War as a pilot getting his degree in engineering and then worked for custom pools as an engineer designing pools for several years before retiring to South Carolina. He liked to live life to the fullest enjoying boating, flying planes and fishing. He was a Member of the Knights of Columbus and Vets for America.
. Donations may be made to the veterans association or USPCA in his honor as he was an avid dog lover.
A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on State Road in Eliot. Social distancing and face coverings are required for attendance.
Care for the Ellis family has been entrusted to the Bernier and JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Homes .