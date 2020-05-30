Howard L. Planche
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM, Maine - Howard Leon Planche, born Sept. 26, 1937, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Joan Vaas Planche, his son Troy and wife Cindy, granddaughters Naylyn and Reagan, stepson Peter Lessard and his son Jacob, stepdaughters Nicole Lessard and Drina Lessard Seay and family.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force as crew chief on a B52 bomber. He served 31 years as Chief of Police for the towns of South Berwick and Cumberland, Maine. He also owned and operated several construction companies over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the ocean.
A celebration of Leon's life will take place when possible.
Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Howard's online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
2078464011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved