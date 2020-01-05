Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Howard Sullivan
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Myhre Equine Clinic
100 Ten Rod Road
Rochester, NH
Howard W. Sullivan Sr.


1940 - 2019
Howard W. Sullivan Sr. Obituary
FARMINGTON - Howard W. "Sully" Sullivan Sr., passed away at his home in Farmington, Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Sully said he was "Going Home". He requested his wife and six children surround him bedside holding hands. He then led them in prayer, passing shortly thereafter.

Sully will continue to be the strength and moral compass to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and for generations to come.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at the Myhre Equine Clinic, 100 Ten Rod Rd., Rochester, N.H., at 1 p.m. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
