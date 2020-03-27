|
FARMINGTON - Howard Wilfred Sullivan, Jr., aka "Sully", born September 30, 1959 in Rochester, N.H., to parents Ann Silvestre and Howard Wilfred Sullivan Sr., departed from this world on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Farmington, N.H.
Howard lived in Farmington, N.H., with his wife and high school sweetheart Robin Ann (Glidden) Sullivan.
Howard was raised in Farmington. He worked several jobs in his lifetime, but presumably his favorite was when he owned his management and maintenance company. Truly family oriented, he got to work alongside his father, wife and his two boys.
In the last several years, Sully became a faithful and dedicated man of God. Unafraid and unashamed he lovingly preached the word of the Lord to all of his brothers and sisters. With a passion so strong, it was only in his honor and belief that he was called home to be with his Lord and savior. There is no doubt he will continue his good work as a Guardian Angel for all of us.
Predeceased by his father Howard W. Sullivan Sr., Sully is survived by his wife, Robin; his oldest son Bruce, daughter-in-law Christina and their children Jacob, Anthony, Natalie and Stephanie; his youngest son Alex and daughter-in-law Sarinya. He leaves behind his mother, Ann, and his five siblings Gary, Trish, Cari, Brian, Cris, and all of his extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and devoted best friends.
SERVICES: Unfortunately, at this time due to current world wide health risks, we are unable to hold services for Howard. We do plan to hold a Celebration of Sully's life in a few months when people can congregate again safely. Please stay tuned for updates on social media if you wish to celebrate with us.
In lieu of flowers, please send prayers and donations to in Sully's name. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020