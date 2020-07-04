SILVER SPRINGS, Md. - Hugh Edward Donovan passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He courageously battled Parkinson's Disease for the past several years, without complaint.



Hugh was born in 1935 in Dover, N.H. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol Donovan; son, Mark Donovan; daughter, Kelly Donovan Williams (Harvey McCombs); grandson, Todd Colvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his brothers, David, Donald, sister Kathleen and parents Luella and Edward Donovan.



He graduated from Dover High School in 1953 where he played varsity hockey and baseball. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of New Hampshire in 1957. Hugh served in the U.S. Army between 1959 and 1963. He served six months of active duty and 5 1/2 years in the Active Reserve. He earned a Juris Doctorate at Washington College of Law, American University in 1970. He worked for Aetna Casualty & Surety Company and Hartford Insurance Company between 1957-1970. He worked at Donohue & Ehrmantraut, P.C., from 1971-1979 as a trial lawyer. From 1977-2011 he practiced law with partner Brian Nash and subsequently with Michael P. Broderick.



He retired in 2011. In his retirement years he umpired baseball, tutored math through S.O.M.E. Center of Employment Training, served Meals On Wheels, volunteered at "Welcome Home," through Catholic Charities, where he was devoted to assisting recently released D.C. Jail inmates.



Interment private.







