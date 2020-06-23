Irene A. Rouleau
NAPLES, Fla. - Irene A. Rouleau passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius St. Martin Church. To view the live stream, go to https://www.stignatius-stmary.org/. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
