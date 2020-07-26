1/1
Irene (Morrissette) Duffy
1928 - 2020
WELLS, Maine - Irene Eva (Morrissette) Duffy, 92, of Wells, Maine and formerly of Dover, N.H., left this earth surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Irene was born in Dover, N.H. on April 1,1928, to the late Edgar and Evalina (Brunelle) Morrissette. She was a graduate of Dover Schools and UNH, with a degree in Social Work. She and her late husband Thomas were married in 1947 at St. Charles Church in Dover, celebrating over 50 years of marriage in October of 1997.

Irene dedicated her life bettering the lives of those less fortunate. Perhaps her greatest accomplishment, aside from raising 14 children, was bringing together friends, mentors and teachers in a community of caring and hope for many families in need, at "The 10 Commandments" on Mill Street in Dover. Relocating to the basement of First Parish Church in 1969, Irene began the Daytime Adult Basic Education [ABE] Program, influential in the beginning of Dover's adult educational opportunities. Irene later worked for Talent Search, helping students apply to colleges and access financial support. Once "retired," Tom and Irene enjoyed four years as resident house parents to the Kappa Delta Sorority at UNH.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, as well as her husband of over 50 years, Thomas P. Duffy in 1998, son Michael E. Duffy in 2017, son-in-law Joseph Wilson in 2019, and cherished brothers Roland and Philippe Morrissette.

She is survived by her children, Anne Marie and Linda Duffy both of Wells, Maine, John (Flora) Duffy of Eliot, Maine, Denis (Camille) Duffy of Somersworth, Christina (Mark) Sipple of Dover, Thomas Patrick Duffy Jr. of Dover, Joseph (Kim) Duffy of Sarasota, Fla., Elaine (John) Hayden of South Berwick, Maine, Rita Wilson of Rochester, Joan Anderson, Paul Duffy, Karen Duffy, Vincent Duffy of Dover, and daughter-in-law Fayleen Duffy of Canterbury, N.H.

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren Anthony, Amy, Scott, Wendy, Andrew, Eileen, Danny, Miou, Malena, Kelsey, Jenna, Sarah, Joe, Jessica, Adam, Emily, Hailey, Nicole, Thomas and 11 great grandchildren. Three of her beloved siblings also survive her: Claire Robison of Ocala, Fla., Paul and Joanne Morrissette of Crystal Beach, Fla. and Norman Morrissette of Phoenix, Ariz.

Irene aged with dignity, assisted and lovingly cared for by several of her adult children, her devoted dog Chloe and visited daily by her dear friends Pat and Jerry.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Southern Maine, Adult Basic Education of Dover, N.H., and York Hospital Home Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Dennis, Camille and family
Please accept my condolences at the passing of your dear mother. I offer my prayers for one and all at this time of sorrow.
Tyler Foss
July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. . She was a wonderful lady. Such great times growing up on Forest St. You are all in my prayers and thoughts.
Brian Hebert
Friend
July 25, 2020
Wonderful woman, so generous. Thankfully qualities shared by her family. She will truly be missed.
Jeannine Ryan
