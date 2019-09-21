Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Lee Church Congregational
17 Mast Rd
Lee, NH
Irene Goodwin Garland


1920 - 2019
Irene Goodwin Garland Obituary
NEWMARKET - Irene Goodwin Garland, 99, of Grant Road, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at The Pines of Newmarket. Born on February 18, 1920 in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada, grew up in Reading, Massachusetts, graduating from Reading High School and was an accomplished athlete.

Irene and her husband Ralph Garland, raised their family in North Reading, Mass. Survived by two children; James W. Garland and Susan Essoe and granddaughter, Milinda Heist.

Upon her husband passing, she resided in Newmarket, N.H. for the past 27 years and held the Boston Post Cane in 2017, as the oldest resident of Newmarket, N.H.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lee Church Congregational, 17 Mast Rd., Lee, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , The Lee Church Guild or a . Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
