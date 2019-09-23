|
GLOUCESTER, Mass. - Irene Rose (Hartford) Groves, 80, of Gloucester, wife of the late Clifford Groves, passed away at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with COPD.
Irene was born in West Epping, N.H. to the late Horace and Effie (Forest) Hartford.
She is survived by her children, Clifford Jr., Leila, Kim, and Bart, their loving spouses, three brothers, two sisters, 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Irene attended Epping High School, participating in student council, cheerleading, and girls softball. She spoke often of her time as a summer stock actress at the Hampton Playhouse. Working as a master seamstress, Irene was very well known for making customized slip covers for couches and chairs all around Essex county. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening, trips to her camp in Stow, Maine with her family and friends, occasional trips to Oxford Casino, and was an avid Red Sox fan. In past years Irene loved boating, snowmobiling, and hiking with family and friends.
Irene truly adored her family and was a devoted wife to her late husband Clifford. She also was known for her compassion to all, and welcomed all, with open arms. She is and will be forever loved.
SERVICES: Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Calvary Chapel Baptist Church, 384 Washington St., Gloucester, with her burial planned for a later date.
Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019