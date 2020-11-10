BROOKFIELD - Irene Marie Leeper, 71, of Brookfield, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born on August 5, 1949 and was raised by her Memere and Pepere in Lowell, Massachusetts.
In 1974 she married John O'Connor and together they had five children. Their marriage ended in 1990. In 1995 Irene married Noel Leeper who loved her deeply and was by her side until the end.
Irene worked several jobs throughout her life including working for the Dover school system. Most people remember her as the manager of the Lee Traffic Circle Dunkin' Donuts where she worked for years. Irene was a strong woman who modeled hard work and providing for her family through all that life brings in her unique and feisty way. She raised her children to be strong and caring. She was funny and had a love for coffee, the color purple, lighthouses, and penguins.
In recent years she and her husband resided in Brookfield where they spent time doing some of her favorite things. She enjoyed relaxing watching Pixar and Disney classics, spoiling her ferocious terrier Hulk, and most of all spending any time she could with her family and grandchildren. She was happiest every August when the family would gather in her yard to celebrate her birthday each year while she enjoyed a margarita.
Irene is survived by her husband, Noel Leeper, and her five children, Melissa LaPierre, Kathleen O'Connor, Sean O'Connor and his wife Tracy, Michael O'Connor and his wife Cristy, and Dan O'Connor and his wife Roxanne, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her unconditionally.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A family service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pope Memorial Humane Society (popememorialcvhs.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(https://donate3.cancer.org/
). To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
