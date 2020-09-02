DOVER - Irene R. Callahan (Cooper), 87, of Dover, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home, following a long illness. Born in Derry, N.H., she was the daughter of Frank and Margaret Cooper.
She is survived by her son Michael Clancy and his wife, Beth; brother William Cooper; sister-in-law Doris Cooper; grandson Sean Clancy; grandson Patrick Clancy, his wife, Nicole, and their daughter, Loren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas H. Clancy, in 1984, and predeceased by her second husband, Robert M. Callahan, in 2003. Both loved her deeply until their respective passings.
Irene was also predeceased by her siblings Francis, Leon, John, Margaret, Charles, Agnes, Dorothy, and Ruth.
She remained active throughout her life, working at Red Shoe Barn and the Strafford County Meals on Wheels.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Catholic Charities NH (https://www.cc-nh.org/donate/
